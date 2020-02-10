Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 33

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 33. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Dashboard

My first is a hurry or rush (dash), my second almost anything flat (board). Together they make a collection of widgets (Dashboard), now lost (removed from Catalina). What am I?

2: QuickTime

I came at a brisk marching pace (quick time) almost thirty years ago (first released in 1991), brought you movies and more (including panoramic images etc.), then all but vanished last year (with the release of Catalina). What am I?

3: bundle

I’m a loose collection held together (a bundle), and could be anything from app to plug-in (which are all bundles) so long as you give me an identity (the bundle ID). What am I?

4: Which letter is common to servers, the SDK, and a clustered file system? Answer: X.

Xserves (2002-2011), Xcode, and the Xsan Storage Area Network.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.