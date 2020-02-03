Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 32

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 32. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Calculator

I’m 36 this year (Calculator was one of the original Desk Accessories in Classic Mac OS), one of the originals, the best add-in of all (yes, it does still add too), but caused conflict between Chris and Steve (Steve Jobs was so unhappy with Chris Espinosa’s designs that at least some of it was designed by Jobs himself). What am I?

2: FileMaker (Pro)

I started life on MS-DOS (the engine originated as Nashoba’s Nutshell for MS-DOS), and was almost published by Microsoft (when Microsoft was putting together the suite of products which became Office, it tried unsuccessfully to buy what was then FileMaker). But Apple saved me from that fate (strictly speaking, it was wholly-owned Claris which bought Nashoba), even though I’m now its only major app which isn’t in the App Store (FileMaker Pro and its relatives have always been sold separately through Claris, and not in the Mac App Store). What am I?

3: Which top-level folder is always empty but still does its job? Answer: /.vol/.

Whether using HFS+ or APFS, Macs also have a ‘virtual’ file system, volfs, which is based on inodes. To support these, many volumes have a hidden file named .file and an empty folder named .vol/ at their root level. Further details are here.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.