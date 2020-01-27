Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 31

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 31. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Pages

We’re the boys at a wedding (pageboys) of words and more (in a Pages document). Who are we?

2: WebKit

I’m the spidery (web) equipment (kit) at the heart of your wildlife adventure (WebKit is the open source heart of Safari). What am I?

3: Which language had conversational ancestors, then became its essence, before displacing an immature singer to take pride of place on an innovative device? Answer: NewtonScript.

NewtonScript, the language which powered Apple’s highly innovative Newton PDA, was based largely on Self, although it had been intended to be Dylan, a language which Apple also developed and released. The name Dylan appears to refer to the singer and musician Bob Dylan, but it actually refers to DYnamic LANguage, and late in the development of the Newton was deemed too immature to ship. Self, a word used to mean the essence of something, itself originated as a dialect of Smalltalk, small talk being light conversation.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.