Saturday Mac riddles 31

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: We’re the boys at a wedding of words and more. Who are we?

2: I’m the spidery equipment at the heart of your wildlife adventure. What am I?

3: Which language had conversational ancestors, then became its essence, before displacing an immature singer to take pride of place on an innovative device?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.