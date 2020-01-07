Taccy version 1.7 helps diagnose Catalina privacy problems

This new version of my free utility Taccy brings significant improvements to its log browser feature to help diagnose problems with privacy protection, particularly in macOS 10.15 Catalina.

When you open this version, it checks whether you’re running as an admin user, and therefore have access to the unified log. If you aren’t, Taccy still offers all its other features, but now disables access to the log browser, which wouldn’t work anyway.

An important addition to entries included in Taccy’s log excerpts are messages from the kernel. Although the kernel isn’t as loquacious as most other parts of macOS, and most of its messages aren’t relevant to privacy problems, sometimes in 10.15 the only entry marking an error which occurred in privacy protection is a single message from the kernel. You should now be able to find that without resorting to another log browser such as Ulbow.

I have taken the opportunity to improve the format of the log browser excerpts: these now use the system monospace font, and I have adjusted their spacing so that they form better into columns. This should greatly improve their usability, particularly in Catalina, with its new monospace font.

Taccy version 1.7 is now available from here: taccy17

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.