Saturday Mac riddles 28

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: My first is on a clock, staring back without eyes. My second is what that marks, so together we’ll chat. What am I?

2: I used to be able to change almost anything, from icons to whole apps. Many played wicked tricks with me until they crossed me out with an X. What was I?

3: Which language was designed by David and Tony in honour of mediaeval William, who’s now best known for his blades, and is a stickler for Law 11 of a major international sport?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.