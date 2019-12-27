T2M2 further improves strategy data for backups in Catalina

Version 1.11 of T2M2, my free utility to check for and diagnose problems making Time Machine backups, brings a couple of small changes which should help anyone using it in Catalina.

I have recently noticed that the range of strategies available to determine what to back up includes a sixth, cached events. These appear to be used for Data volumes in the first automated backup made after upgrading to Catalina. This new version detects backups made using cached events in macOS 10.15. I have also taken the opportunity to update its Help book with further detailed information about reports generated in Catalina.

T2M2 version 1.11 is now available from here: t2m2111

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.