Saturday Mac riddles 26

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, last-minute Christmas shopping and recreation.

1: Unlike the TARDIS, I can take you back but not forward. What am I?

2: I’m by far the largest number you’ll commonly encounter, as I get everywhere now. But you’ll be lucky to find out who I represent. Who am I?

3: A developer’s keyboard has the 9 and 0 keys, in the top row of numbers, worn out. Which language do they use?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.