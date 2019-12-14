Saturday Mac riddles 25

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, Christmas shopping and recreation.

1: Every June I start proceedings, the first in the scale, as I’m sure you love me more than an electrical socket. What am I?

2: I might be your last resort, or your favourite destination, where you’ll come for my hard external covering. What am I?

3: I have four 4 TB drives in my RAID system, which provides a total of 8 TB of usable storage. Which of the standard (single, non-nested) RAID levels am I using?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.