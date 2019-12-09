Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 24

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 24. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The Kernel

I sound like the army commander (the Colonel), and there’s a grain of truth (a kernel of grain) in that, so long as we don’t panic (kernel panic). What am I?

2: QuickLook

Just a glance (quick look) at a terminal phalanx (the tip of the thumb shows a thumbnail) shows you what’s inside (preview). What am I?

3: What is the smallest multiple of the number 27 whose digits (in decimal) total 27? Answer: 999.

27 x 37 = 999; 9 + 9 + 9 = 27. That was easy, wasn’t it?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.