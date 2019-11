Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Let me take you to see wildlife, or anything else you care to point me at. What am I?

2: 7,161, 28,359, 34,233, now 137,994.

3: Who found time was out of joint, replaced the moon with the sun, and was then killed before they could get it right?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.