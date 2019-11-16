Saturday Mac riddles 21

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: If you’re looking for all knowledge, I’ll disappoint, but I have the biggest collections of characters in my pages. What am I?

2: I’m not discarded goods on the beach, nor am I a friend of the idle, but can quietly murder to keep things running smoothly. What am I?

3: How much virtual memory is reserved for use by the macOS kernel?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.