Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 20

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 20. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Bento

I was a lunchbox (Japanese bento) for many addresses (most used for its unique access to the Address Book’s data, and Calendar), and more, until I got left behind six years ago (it was discontinued by FileMaker in September 2013). What was I?

2: RunningBoard

Of course (an assertion) I’m a Battlecruiser (when RunningBoard initialises, it announces in the log “Battlecruiser operational”. See this article). What am I?

3: Which globally-used number base (numeral system) counts using some digits twice? Answer: Duodecimal, base 12.

Although not universally used in duodecimal notation, the Unicode standard includes two characters for its values of ten and eleven, using turned digits two (U+218A) for decimal ten, and three (U+218B) for decimal eleven. However those characters are almost never found in modern Unicode fonts. Duodecimal is commonly used in measurements of time (months), older measures and currency (pence into shillings), and shoe size (US and UK).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.