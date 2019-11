Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: I was a lunchbox for many addresses, and more, until I got left behind six years ago. What was I?

2: Of course I’m a Battlecruiser. What am I?

3: Which globally-used number base (numeral system) counts using some digits twice?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.