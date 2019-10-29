Catalina 10.15.1 and Security Updates for 10.14 and 10.13 are now available

Apple has just released the first substantial update to macOS Catalina, version 10.15.1, which is available through Software Update. It’s a hefty 4.5 GB in size, giving an idea of the extensive fixes and improvements it brings.

Apple’s detailed release notes – and they are quite detailed too – are available here. Among the more major changes are the addition of HomeKit Secure Video and enabled routers, Siri privacy settings, several fixes in Photos, and in Messages, Contacts, News, Music and the TV app. Oh, and there are more than 70 new and updated emoji, in case that excites you.

Significant security fixes include a vulnerability in the App Store app, elevation of privileges in file quarantine, several kernel bugs, and more.

A standalone installer is expected (but, as this is the first update to 10.15, no Combo update, of course). I will post a link to it here when I have found it (still not available at 2200 UTC).

Although I had expected this update to bring EFI firmware updates for all Mac models, there’s no sign of any firmware updates as far as I can see at present, which still leaves High Sierra and Mojave users on older versions than those running Catalina.

At the same time, Apple has released Security Update 2019-001 for Mojave 10.14.6, and Security Update 2019-006 for High Sierra 10.13.6. The Mojave update is large, nearly 2 GB.

There is also an XProtect update, to version 2107, which I am announcing separately. Those updating to 10.15.1 will find that included in the macOS update; High Sierra and Mojave users are likely to have to obtain this separately.