Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 17

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 17. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Aperture

Older than my competitor (Aperture was released in 2005, Lightroom over a year later), I was the opening (aperture) for your shots (photos), but am now dead on an island (Aperture stops working in Catalina). What am I?

2: AppleDouble

A pair (double) of your favourite fruit (apple) makes them easier with a fork (AppleDouble is a file format used to cope with both the data and resource forks of HFS+ files, still used by macOS on some file systems).

3: Whose mistakes put 1⅓ (one and a third) in front of you? Answer: Thomas Edison.

This is the aspect ratio of all older, and some current, displays, better known as 4:3. Computer displays derived this ratio from television, which in turn took it from the standard used in perforated 35 mm film for movies. That dates back to Thomas Edison’s original Kinetoscope, which first used 40 mm film supplied by Blair Camera Co., trimmed down and perforated to 35 mm. Although Edison claimed patent rights on the format, a court judgement in 1902 repudiated that claim. Edison had also failed to obtain patents in Europe, and after 1909 the 4:3 aspect ratio of 35 mm film format was becoming established as an international standard.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.