Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Older than my competitor, I was the opening for your shots, but am now dead on an island. What am I?

2: A pair of your favourite fruit makes them easier with a fork.

3: Whose mistakes put 1⅓ (one and a third) in front of you?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.