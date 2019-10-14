Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 16

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 16. Here are my solutions to them.

1: SIP

My first is what you can’t beat (the system), my second is a matter of trust (integrity), and my third is what you pay the racketeer for (protection). Together they’re what you do to hot drinks (sip), or the bad actor’s enemy (macOS SIP). What am I?

2: SkyLight

Look up and I’m where the sunshine enters a garret (the skylight in a roof), or services within a crystal (SkyLight is the Core Graphics Service within Quartz 2D graphics). What am I?

3: 418. What am I? Answer: a teapot.

HTTP status code 418, which is one of many error codes which a Web server may return when your browser requests a page, reads “I’m a teapot”. This was released on 1 April 1998 as an April Fool, and complete details are here.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.