Saturday Mac riddles 15

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: My first is to be opened, although it might creak a little at times, my second is normally found in goal, and together I check whatever is new. What am I?

2: I’m a fairytale figure who came from another story to set Apple’s look for six crucial years. Who am I?

3: How can you make the number 1 from the numbers 12, 14 and 10?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.