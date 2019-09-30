Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 14

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 14. Here are my solutions to them.

1: (Mini) DisplayPort

My first is a bit of a show (display), my second is safe in a storm (port). Together I was a vital link until struck by lightning (Mini DisplayPort was introduced on Macs in 2008, then replaced by Thunderbolt in 2011). What am I?

2: Bonjour

We first met by appointment, before I even pass the time of day and help you discover a roadside café. What am I?

We first met by appointment (first named Rendezvous in 2002), before I even pass the time of day (the meaning of the current name Bonjour) and help you discover a roadside café (it includes discovery of services). What am I?

3: What does 666 let you do that 444 doesn’t? Answer: write to that file or directory.

These are traditional octal representations of Unix permissions: 444 lets the owner, group and others read but not write to that item, whereas 666 gives both read and write permissions to all.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.