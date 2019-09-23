Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 13

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 13. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Metal

Burnished, lacquered or even gilt (different surface treatments for metals), I render the fastest (rendering acceleration) when you’ve got what it takes (with a Metal-capable graphics card). What am I?

2: A Java class file, which can be executed by a Java VM.

My first is for meeting and eating (cafe), my second might hang out with me there (babe), and together they head what you can run cross-platform (CAFEBABE are the ‘magic’ characters which start the header of all Java class files). What am I?

3: What two-digit number can you get by adding the square of 7 onto the product of 3 and 16? Answer: 10.

Use the two calculations to generate 49 (hexadecimal 0x31) and 48 (0x30), which are the ASCII and UTF-8 characters 1 and 0. Thanks to Ethan Lay for providing the basis of this semi-numerical riddle.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.