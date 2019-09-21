Saturday Mac riddles 13

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Burnished, lacquered or even gilt, I render the fastest when you’ve got what it takes. What am I?

2: My first is for meeting and eating, my second might hang out with me there, and together they head what you can run cross-platform. What am I?

3: What two-digit number can you get by adding the square of 7 onto the product of 3 and 16?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.