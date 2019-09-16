Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 12

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 12. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Quartz

I’m silica (quartz crystals are a form of silica) on silicon (running on chips), and at heart of your images (Quartz is the core graphics system in macOS). What am I?

2: NewtonScript

I sound like a physicist’s handwriting (Newton’s script), but my origins were reflexive (it’s based on the language self) and had roots near Boston (it was developed by ATG East, which was based in Cambridge MA). What am I?

3: Whose initials appear in more files than any other? Answer: Phil Katz, author of the early compression utility PKZIP. The headers in Zip files still start with the ASCII characters PK in his honour.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.