Cirrus 1.8 restores full function in Catalina betas

Those who’ve been with Catalina beta testing since the first developer release will know that iCloud has been one of its more troubled areas. Apple initially announced new iCloud features, but many of those who were privileged enough to run the first beta of Catalina discovered this could do terrible things to your iCloud Drive.

One of the strange features of iCloud Drive in those early betas was that it had changed its path as seen in Terminal and the file system. This broke the Browser feature in my free iCloud utility Cirrus. After various evolutions in subsequent betas, Apple has now reverted to using the same path as in Mojave.

Version 1.8 of Cirrus now catches up with this, and removes all version-specific paths. It now works fully again, without fiddling around with preference settings, in versions of macOS from El Capitan to Catalina beta 8. If you’re running Cirrus on Mojave or earlier, this shouldn’t affect you, but – unless Apple changes the paths yet again! – this update is recommended for anyone running Catalina, or planning to do so in the next couple of months. Or until Apple changes its paths again.

Cirrus version 1.8 is now available from here: cirrus18

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.