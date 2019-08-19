Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 8

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 8. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Bluetooth

Colour me with sadness (blue for melancholy) before my rough surface (the tooth of a surface such as paper), I’ll pair whatever I can to talk (how Bluetooth works). What am I?

2: Metal

I could be mercury (the metal, also known as quicksilver, named after the fleet-footed messenger of the gods), or Deep Purple’s ‘Speed King’ (the first ‘speed metal’ music track), but neither is graphical enough (Metal is a hardware-accelerated graphics API in Apple’s operating systems). What am I?

3: What was irrational about Google’s IPO filing in 2004? Answer: It was based on the irrational constant e = 2.71828182…. With that IPO, Google intended to raise e billion dollars. You get a bonus for pointing out that √2 x 10 million shares were floated by Google.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.