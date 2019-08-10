Saturday Mac riddles 7

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1: I’m not, as might appear, a problem with water, but a taxonomy to replace gestural communication. What am I?

2: I bring an astronaut together with the grim figure of death to progressively replace what your Macs have been running for 21 years. What am I?

3: If a*a = a+1, and 1/a = a–1, what famous number is a?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

