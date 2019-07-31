A complete guide to free software available here: the Menu 3

Here’s an updated complete guide to almost all the free macOS software which is available from here: the Eclectic Light Company Menu. Its a PDF, which you’ll of course open in Podofyllin, with embedded links to all product pages from where you can read more and download the latest versions. This includes a few apps which aren’t yet compatible with Mojave, and several command tools (which are). Items are colour-coded to help you navigate them.

Notable in this version is the addition of SilentKnight and its command tool sibling silnite .

AppSelectionChart

Please feel free to repost this elsewhere as you wish, and to pass it on. I’m happy for you to add annotations (so long as they’re not too rude!), but please don’t change any of its content, particularly the links. The latest version is also available in the Downloads page above.