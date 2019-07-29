Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 5

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 5. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Thunderbolt

I came out of the blue (‘a bolt out of the blue’), maybe hurled by Zeus himself (Zeus/Jupiter hurls thunderbolts in mythology), faster than any other bus you’ll catch (it’s currently the fastest external Mac ‘bus’).

2: Clarus the Dogcow

I’m unsure whether to bark or low (the ‘dogcow’ creature is said to emit the sound Moof). Thanks to Annette (Annette Wagner brought the dogcow to life in the Classic Mac OS page setup dialog) you could see me on your page (the Page Setup dialog), if you didn’t catch me for real in Cupertino (Apple’s 1 Infinite Loop HQ used to have a plastic sculpture of the dogcow outside it). See this Wikipedia article.

3: If 1 + o = 7, what does V – 7 equal? Answer: 1

These use Arabic ‘Arabic-Indic’ numerals. 1 is 1, o is 5, 7 is 6, and V is 7. So in regular ‘Arabic’ numerals 1 + 5 = 6, and 7 – 6 = 1. Written in the correct Arabic characters (if you see these rendered correctly):

١ + ٥ = ٦

٧ – ٦ = ١

Being Arabic, they are read from right to left.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.