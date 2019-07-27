Saturday Mac riddles 5

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1: I came out of the blue, maybe hurled by Zeus himself, faster than any other bus you’ll catch. What am I?

2: I’m unsure whether to bark or low. Thanks to Annette you could see me on your page, if you didn’t catch me for real in Cupertino. What am I?

3: If 1 + o = 7, what does V – 7 equal?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.