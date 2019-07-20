Saturday Mac riddles 4

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1: I’m many a faithful character, born from competition, now in my late twenties. What am I?

2: I’m a famous tablet discovered over two centuries ago. I eased your pain much more recently, but to everyone’s shock was eaten by a lion. What am I?

3: 8087 is to 8086 as what number is to 68020? and what to 68040?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.