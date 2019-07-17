SilentKnight 1.1 has improvements, particularly for Catalina

SilentKnight version 1.1 is now available. This addresses a couple of issues for those using El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave:

Maximum text size has been increased from 24 to 60 points.

The report, as displayed in the lower view and exported, now contains the current macOS version.

If you’re running Catalina beta releases, you may have noticed that the latest, beta 4, makes a real mess of SilentKnight’s results, with errors for several of the checks. This is because it changes the paths to several of the bundles containing security data, which now appear to update correctly too.

SilentKnight 1.1 therefore adopts the new paths in beta 4, and has the following changes as a result:

Paths to bundles changed to match Catalina beta 4.

Server support for new version numbering for TCC data, and the advanced version of XProtect.

Reference documentation updated with the new paths.

Later today I will be releasing a new version of LockRattler which will work correctly on Catalina beta 4 as well.

SilentKnight 1.1 is recommended for all users, and is now available from here: silentknight11

from Downloads above, via its auto-update mechanism, and from its Product Page.