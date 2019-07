Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1:

It may seem I’m filthy, and for over a decade I kept out of sight while expanding your mind and bringing you music. What am I?

2:

Styles I ascribe aren’t for your guitar, but add polish to your text. What am I?

3:

What magic connects 64 and 4277009103?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.