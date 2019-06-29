Saturday Mac riddles 1

Saturday may not be the right day to plough through a long technical article. You want something a bit lighter, more succinct, and different.

Here are a couple of riddles related to Macs and computing: can you work out what they refer to?

1:

I’m supposedly cheap, but invariably more costly.

I’m one, and I’m several.

And after all that I do for you, you tell me I’m not required after all.

2:

I came unexpectedly one day, intended for the scholars among you.

Those who found me saw me among their most secret things.

I may have gone now, but you can be sure that one day I’ll be back, particularly if you join my class.

3:

Finally, for those who enjoy mathematical riddles, which two (different) numbers are half of each other?

I will post the answers here on Monday morning, when you can try to convince me that your alternatives are more appropriate.