Saturday Mac riddles 1

Saturday may not be the right day to plough through a long technical article. You want something a bit lighter, more succinct, and different.
Here are a couple of riddles related to Macs and computing: can you work out what they refer to?
1:
I’m supposedly cheap, but invariably more costly.
I’m one, and I’m several.
And after all that I do for you, you tell me I’m not required after all.
2:
I came unexpectedly one day, intended for the scholars among you.
Those who found me saw me among their most secret things.
I may have gone now, but you can be sure that one day I’ll be back, particularly if you join my class.
3:
Finally, for those who enjoy mathematical riddles, which two (different) numbers are half of each other?
I will post the answers here on Monday morning, when you can try to convince me that your alternatives are more appropriate.