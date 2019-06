Apple has announced a battery recall programme for some MacBook Pro 15-inch models which were sold mainly between September 2015 and February 2017. The specific model affected is the MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015), with the designators MacBookPro11,4 and 11,5.

If you have one of these, record its serial number and visit this page where you can enter that and discover whether your battery needs to be replaced.