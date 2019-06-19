Cirrus 1.5 can change text size and supports auto-update

Here’s a new version of my free tool Cirrus, for managing items stored in iCloud and investigating problems with iCloud storage. Improvements include:

You can now change the font size used in each of its text views, including the diagnostic log extract, between 4 and 24 points, in steps of one point. The current setting is saved and used as the default for that window when you next open the app.

It’s now more reliable at saving window sizes and positions to be used when it is next opened.

It now automatically checks for updates, and offers to download them when available.

Cirrus version 1.5 runs in macOS from El Capitan to Catalina, and is now available from here: cirrus15

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.