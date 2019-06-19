Cirrus 1.5 can change text size and supports auto-update

Here’s a new version of my free tool Cirrus, for managing items stored in iCloud and investigating problems with iCloud storage. Improvements include:
- You can now change the font size used in each of its text views, including the diagnostic log extract, between 4 and 24 points, in steps of one point. The current setting is saved and used as the default for that window when you next open the app.
- It’s now more reliable at saving window sizes and positions to be used when it is next opened.
- It now automatically checks for updates, and offers to download them when available.
Cirrus version 1.5 runs in macOS from El Capitan to Catalina, and is now available from here: cirrus15
from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.