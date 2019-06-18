32-bitCheck 1.8 changes text size, auto-updates, and more

Here’s a new version of my free tool 32-bitCheck, for discovering which apps, command tools and other executable code on your Mac is still 32-bit and won’t run in macOS 10.15 Catalina. Improvements include:
- You can now change the font size used in its results view between 4 and 24 points, in steps of one point. The current setting is saved and used as the default when you next open the app.
- It’s now more reliable at saving window size and position to be used when it is next opened.
- It now automatically checks for updates, and offers to download them when available.
- The Help book has been updated.
32-bitCheck version 1.8 runs in macOS from El Capitan to Catalina, and is now available from here: 32bitCheck18
from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.