32-bitCheck 1.8 changes text size, auto-updates, and more

Here’s a new version of my free tool 32-bitCheck, for discovering which apps, command tools and other executable code on your Mac is still 32-bit and won’t run in macOS 10.15 Catalina. Improvements include:

You can now change the font size used in its results view between 4 and 24 points, in steps of one point. The current setting is saved and used as the default when you next open the app.

It’s now more reliable at saving window size and position to be used when it is next opened.

It now automatically checks for updates, and offers to download them when available.

The Help book has been updated.

32-bitCheck version 1.8 runs in macOS from El Capitan to Catalina, and is now available from here: 32bitCheck18

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.