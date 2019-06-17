Consolation 3.2 can now resize its log text and more

Consolation version 3.2 includes the following improvements:

You can now change the size of the font used in the log extract displayed, in one point increments between 4 and 24 points, using Command+ and Command-. The last-used value is saved to Consolation’s preferences file and used as the default when you next open the app.

Each time it opens, it now automatically checks for updates (if it hasn’t done so in the last 12 hours), and offers to download an update when it’s available.

There are minor improvements to the saving of window size and position.

Although including such small text sizes may not appear obviously useful, during my testing here I realised how they could be helpful for getting a broad view of a log extract, showing extended entries relating to errors and crashes, and repeated entry patterns. Changing the font size of an existing very large excerpt can take a few moments, but that is a system limitation and shouldn’t trouble you very often.

In this case, I set the upper limit at 24 points rather than 60; there seemed little value in going any higher because, even in full screen mode on a 5K display, you’re running out of space in which to fit most log entries.

I have also been looking at the changes made to logs in Catalina. At present, I don’t see anything which merits change in the handling of its log excerpts. However, if you are beta-testing Catalina and come across something which you feel needs better support, please let me know.

Consolation version 3.2 is now available from here: consolation32

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.