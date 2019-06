Here are new versions of my Rich Text editor DelightEd and my PDF reader and analysis tool Podofyllin, which include code integrity (signature) checking with each launch, and the new automatic check and offer to download available updates.

DelightEd version 2.0b2 is now available from here: DelightEd20b2

and Podofyllin version 1.0b17 is available from here: podofyllin10b17

and both from Downloads above, and their Product Page.