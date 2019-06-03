Revisionist version 1.3 has major improvements

I am pleased to announce that version 1.3 of my versioning utility Revisionist is now available for download. This gives direct access to stored versions of documents kept by macOS.

It’s ten months since it was last revised, and this version brings it up to date in many respects, including:

it has been ported to Swift 5 and rebuilt using Xcode 10.2.1;

its text views have been tweaked lightly to improve their functionality;

it now has a direct link to its support page from its Help menu;

it checks its integrity each time that it is opened;

it now supports automatic checking and downloading of updates.

I therefore recommend this update for all users.

The update checking mechanism is new, and I have just described in detail how it works. So that you can experience it (and I can eliminate any remaining bugs), later this week I will release an update to version 1.4. If you download and use this version now, it should autodetect the next update, and I welcome all reports of how well that works in this app, please.

Revisionist 1.3 is available from here: revisionist13

from Downloads above, and from its new product page.

It runs in El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave.