Precize version 1.8 now available

Version 1.8 of my file and alias utility Precize includes the following improvements:

its text views offer fuller functionality, with several useful tweaks;

it checks its own integrity each time that it opens;

its Help menu has a direct link to its product page.

I recommend that all users of Precize update to this version to benefit from those.

Precize version 1.8 is now available from here: precize18

from Downloads above, and from its product page. It runs in El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave.