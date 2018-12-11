LockRattler 4.18 should now highlight new updates

LockRattler displays a lot of version numbers and other information about security updates, firmware, and much more. To help you spot what has changed, here is a new version which should put all changes in red lettering, to make them easier to see.

Each time that you run this new version of LockRattler, it looks in its preference file for the results which it obtained last time. If it can’t find any, it doesn’t assume that they have all changed, though.

LockRattler then compares the results from the last time it was run to the present. Any which have changed should then be shown in red.

This doesn’t apply to every item of data: this screenshot shows its extensive coverage in red.

LockRattler version 4.18 is now available from here: lockrattler418

and from Downloads above.

I hope that you find this a worthwhile improvement too.