New versions of Cirrus and xattred

Thanks to Matt @gingerbeardman, who reminded me of some unfinished business which I needed to fix in my free extended attribute editor, xattred, and in my iCloud tool, Cirrus.

Both of those apps use table views, from which they display information about (respectively) extended attributes and items stored in iCloud. For various reasons, I never got those to work with the ⬆︎⬇︎ cursor keys. This has meant that you have had to laboriously click to select each row in the table. Using the cursor keys has moved the selection, but not updated the information displayed in the view below.

Matt was even (un)kind enough to post a video demonstrating my dismal failure, which finally embarrassed me enough to go in and fix this.

xattred 1.0b10 now allows you to navigate its table of extended attributes using the cursor keys, as well as by clicking on any row. I have taken the opportunity to update it by porting to Swift 4.2.1 and Xcode 10.1 too. It is available from here: xattred10b10

Cirrus 1.3 now allows you to navigate its special iCloud Browser using the cursor keys, as well as by clicking on any row. It is available from here: cirrus13

Both apps are notarized for your added security.

Like so many other problems in macOS development, the solution was exquisitely simple, a matter of two lines of code in each. The difficult thing is guessing what those lines should do. This time I struck lucky, I think.