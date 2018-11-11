The last time that I used ssh , the Secure Shell, much was with El Capitan. My iMac didn’t get on at well with that that version of macOS, and every few days used to freeze completely, or suddenly restart. When this happened and I wanted to salvage work in progress, I’d simply ssh into the iMac, rescue the files, and reboot it.

ssh had a low profile until the arrival of Mojave with its stringent new privacy protection. Then SentinelOne realised that, as expected, connecting to a Mac using ssh bypassed all that protection. At the time, I argued that this wasn’t a bug: ssh gives great power, and so it needs to. When I was recovering documents from my iMac, the last thing that I wanted was to wrestle with that sort of protection, and that is often the case when using ssh .

Nevertheless, this kind of behaviour has to change, or it could prove to be exploitable by malicious software. So I wasn’t surprised that the Mojave 10.14.1 update changed it. When I got round to testing ssh last week, sure enough, a straightforward connection now works differently: list the contents of that user’s Home Library, for example, and protected folders like Calendars and Mail are missing.

But what now if I want to access a protected folder using ssh : how do I go about removing the privacy protection applied to an ssh connection?

On that, so far, I have drawn a blank.

My starting point is the macOS documentation. There is no mention of any of this in Apple’s perfunctory release notes for 10.14.1, nor does it merit listing in its security release notes, even though this change responds to a vulnerability.

Apple’s sole substantial account of the Privacy lists in the Security & Privacy pane, in its Help page, are almost insultingly brief and superficial. I have been unable to find any published Apple Support Note which mentions privacy protection or TCC, apart from one explaining how to enable microphone supprt in GarageBand.

This is a command tool which we’re talking about, so my next recourse is to the relevant man pages. I checked those for ssh the client, sshd the service, and ssh_config their extensive and complex configuration files, each in macOS 10.14.1. Searches for terms like privacy and TCC all drew a complete blank.

ssh and sshd have numerous and complex options, and multiple configuration files. Trying to guess which might contain the magic switch which would give them Full Disk Access, and what that might be, was going to be a long and probably futile business.

I then turned to blind guesses, the first of which was to add both commands to the Full Disk Access list on the ‘remote’ Mac. That did absolutely nothing, and having Terminal.app already added there seemed little else that I could do in the Security & Privacy pane which might solve the problem.

In the end, I resorted to browsing the log, to identify and grok the error that ssh was returning when I tried to use it to change directory into ~/Library/Calendars. I was shocked to discover that there was no corresponding log entry, and that the TCC subsystem responsible for controlling access to protected data didn’t write anything to the unified log at the time – on either the ssh client or remote system.

Maybe I’m overlooking something completely obvious. If you might know, please tell us. Otherwise, as far as I can see, Apple has intentionally crippled one of our most useful command tools, and forgotten to record this in:

its man page,

a support note,

its developer documentation,

its Help documentation,

its security release notes,

its macOS update release notes.

I’m all in favour of protecting a user’s privacy, but stunting commands and not informing us, or explaining how to legitimately gain access to protected data, is simply unacceptable.