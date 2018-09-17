Apple releases Safari 12.0 update for Sierra and High Sierra

If you’re still trying to get iOS 12 installed and running sweetly, you might check the Mac App Store for updates: Apple has just released the latest version of Safari for macOS, version 12.0.

This includes automatic suggestion of strong unique passwords when creating a new account with a service, or changing an existing password. It will also indicate any passwords which you have re-used. It adds the ability to block specific popups, and has other improvements.

There are three security fixes too, which include recently-revealed user interface spoofing which could be used to hijack you to a malicious website.

Safari 12.0 is available now for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 and High Sierra 10.13.6, and will be included in Mojave 10.14 when it ships next week.