Revisionist notarized

Here is Revisionist version 1.2, my browser and utility for working with saved versions of documents.

Functionally, this is the same as version 1.1, but this has now been notarized for added security, both in Mojave and in earlier versions. I have added my new document about privacy in Mojave to this Zip archive. As there is no good reason for Revisionist having access to the private information which is specially protected in Mojave, this hardened version doesn’t have the capability to open files in protected areas. If you try to do so, then it will – as any other app does – unexpectedly quit, or crash.

Revisionist 1.2 for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, and Mojave is available from here: revisionist12

