Here is a new version of Nalaprop, which I think is now of beta rather than alpha quality: this has had a good clean-up to simplify its interface, gets its own custom icon at last, has been built with Xcode 10ß5, and is now notarized for your better protection.

It’s available from here: nalaprop10b1

and from Downloads above.

Because this relies on Mojave’s natural language processing engine, it does only run on Mojave, I’m afraid.