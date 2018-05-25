Revisionist version 1 is now released, with an extensive Help book and more

I am pleased to announce the first full release version of Revisionist is now available from here: revisionist10

and in Downloads above.

The main improvements over the last beta-release are in documentation. There are now extensive Tooltips, and a full Help book, as well as the PDF documentation.

Revisionist gives you full control over the versions stored by macOS for many of your documents. In addition to the copying and moving features provided in my free DeepTools, Revisionist lets you remove selected versions, preview them, and explore folders to identify documents which have many or large versions stored for them.

This release runs on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra (with both HFS+ and APFS).

I hope that you find it helpful.