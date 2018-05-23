Bailiff can now install and uninstall itself as a Login Item

As you will see shortly in another article here, I think that I have come up with a simpler way for a menubar or ‘Task Bar’ app to install itself into your Login Items, without your having to open the Users & Groups pane.

Here, then, is a second beta release of Bailiff, which adds that feature as a simple menu command: bailiff10b2

It’s also available in Downloads above, as usual.

This completes the features which I intended to include in this little app. If you have any others which you wish considered for the final release of Bailiff 1.0, or if you come across problems or bugs, please comment here.