Cirrus version 1.0 release: the iCloud tool is ready for general use

If you want to take control of iCloud Drive, try to hasten its syncs, or diagnose a problem, there is, as far as I know, only one tool: Cirrus. I’m delighted to announce that this is now available in its first full release version from here: cirrus10

and from Downloads above.

It runs on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra, and is compatible with all configurations of iCloud Drive, including those with Documents & Desktop Folders enabled.

This release version improves the Log window by putting log requests into the background with a ‘busy spinner’ rather than a spinning beachball. It also has some minor interface improvements elsewhere. Its windows now have extensive Tooltips, and there is a 2.2 MB Help book, as well as the usual extensive PDF documentation.

What can you do with Cirrus? Here are a few examples:

Upload a small test file to kickstart sync.

Browse all the folders held in iCloud Drive, not just those the Finder thinks you should know about.

Evict unwanted locally-stored files. If one or more of your Macs has Documents & Desktop Folders enabled, do you really want all those files copied locally to your other Macs? The Finder provides no way to evict them back into the cloud, only Cirrus does.

Diagnose problems with iCloud syncing using its special colour-coded log browser.

Assess iCloud status of files without downloading them automatically.

Obtain a detailed listing of any folder stored on iCloud (excluding databases).

Hardly any of these features are even available at the command line.

If you use iCloud at all, this is an essential tool.

Early next week I will be releasing a new iCloud tool to accompany Cirrus.