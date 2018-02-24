Revisionist can now remove selected versions

Perhaps the most important feature in any tool to help manage versions is the ability to remove versions from the macOS versioning database.

I am delighted to say that the latest version of Revisionist, 1.0b3, can now do that, and is available from here: revisionist10b3

and in Downloads above. This includes RevisionCrawler 1.0b2, and PDF documentation.

There’s actually quite a lot more to this feature than simply clicking on the button. First, you can now make a full range of multiple selections in the list of existing versions. The Shift and Command modifier keys work in the conventional way for continuous and discontinuous selection, and you can also use Command-A to select all versions.

However, there are two significant limitations.

The current version (which is not saved in the versioning database, but is the normal document file which you see in the Finder) cannot be removed in this way. To ensure that doesn’t happen, if that version is selected when you use the Delete command, no attempt is made to delete that version. So when you select all and click on Delete, you can rest assured that the last and latest version will still not be deleted.

The most important limitation to bear in mind is that the versioning database cannot undo deletion/removal, and there is no way to re-insert removed versions. So when you delete versions, they really are gone for good. To ensure that you are mindful of that, Revisionist displays an alert immediately after you click on the Delete button, and requires you to confirm the deletion before it goes ahead.

Revisionist already provides a means of recovering old versions in any case: before removing any versions, if you Duplicate the versions present, you will at least have copies of all of them in case you want to recover old data. Once you’re happy that the editing is good, you can then trash that folder of duplicate versions.

I hope that this is helpful, and welcome any comments and reports, please.